FY2023 EPS Estimates for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Esports Entertainment Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($26.69) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($31.00). The consensus estimate for Esports Entertainment Group’s current full-year earnings is ($26.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Shares of GMBL opened at $1.94 on Monday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Esports Entertainment Group ( NASDAQ:GMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 110.56% and a negative return on equity of 554.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

