FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCGN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ocugen by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ocugen by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 126,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

