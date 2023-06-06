FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

