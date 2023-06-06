FY2024 EPS Estimates for Coveo Solutions Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVO. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$8.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.29. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of C$419.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

