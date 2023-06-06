FY2025 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Lifted by B. Riley

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Reservoir Media in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

RSVR stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $409.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Reservoir Media by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

