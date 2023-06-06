G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.44 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.