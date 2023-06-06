Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $343.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.