Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Gartner worth $50,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $343.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.