Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Gartner were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $343.55 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

