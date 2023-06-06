Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

