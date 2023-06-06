Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,889 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $196,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TAP opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

