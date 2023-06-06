GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $541-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS.
GitLab Stock Up 31.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.28.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
