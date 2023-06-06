Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.