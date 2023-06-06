Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.