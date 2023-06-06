goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) versus Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Head-To-Head Comparison

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) and Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of goeasy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for goeasy and Chesswood Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score goeasy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chesswood Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

goeasy presently has a consensus target price of $163.83, indicating a potential upside of 113.10%. Chesswood Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.11%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than goeasy.

This table compares goeasy and Chesswood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets goeasy N/A N/A N/A Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares goeasy and Chesswood Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 61.75 Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 6.57

Chesswood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

goeasy beats Chesswood Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of specialty finance. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Equipment Financing, Canada Equipment Financing, Canadian Auto Financing, and Asset Management. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment is involved in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small, and medium-sized businesses. The Canada Equipment Financing segment includes blue chip and vault credit that provide commercial equipment financing to small, and medium-sized businesses in Canada. The Canadian Auto Financing segment provides near prime and non-prime financing solutions through selected automotive dealer partners to customers looking to obtain a vehicle. The Asset Management segment offers investment products to clients, including providing private credit alternatives to investors. The company was founded on April 22, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

