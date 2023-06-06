Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) to Issue GBX 4.80 Dividend

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

Shares of Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 567.63 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £142.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7,143.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.98. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 388 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 964.16 ($11.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.32) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Read More

