Greif (GEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) is set to post its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. Greif has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $287,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

