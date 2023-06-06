Head-To-Head Analysis: Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) & Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ainos has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -414.36% -52.75% -37.64% Verrica Pharmaceuticals -261.70% -50.33% -36.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ainos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ainos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $3.48 million 4.26 -$14.01 million ($0.76) -0.97 Verrica Pharmaceuticals $9.03 million 27.09 -$24.49 million ($0.66) -8.83

Ainos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ainos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.96%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ainos.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Ainos on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company, which engages in the development of medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. Its Medtech Solutions include COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, VOC POCT Ainos Flora, VOC POCT Ainos Pen, VOC POCT CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, and Synthetic RNA. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

