Head-To-Head Analysis: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) vs. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 9.87% 2.12% 0.92% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.39% 2.11% 1.16%

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.41 $97.14 million $0.51 22.98 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $584.27 million 6.19 $48.32 million $0.47 65.57

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Douglas Emmett pays out 149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 238.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Douglas Emmett and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 2 3 3 0 2.13 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 2 0 2.33

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005, and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

