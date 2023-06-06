Head-To-Head Analysis: Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) versus The Competition

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 703 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.35% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.44%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -533.25 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.30

Oxus Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

