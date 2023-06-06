Head to Head Contrast: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 23.62% 11.58% 1.05% Popular 29.29% 25.51% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Popular 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cambridge Bancorp and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.79%. Popular has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Popular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $203.00 million 2.01 $52.91 million $7.03 7.42 Popular $3.36 billion 1.31 $1.10 billion $14.25 4.30

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Popular beats Cambridge Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the mainland U.S., and equipment leasing and financing services. The Corporate Group segment consists the holding companies and investments. The company was founded on October 5, 1893, and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

