Head to Head Contrast: TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 1.96 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -7.65 TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TearLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus price target of $52.43, indicating a potential upside of 116.20%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than TearLab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

