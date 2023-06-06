Head to Head Review: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 39.14% 0.80% 0.11% Amplify Energy 103.74% 186.60% 19.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.31 $18.54 million $8.02 0.84 Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.60 $57.88 million $11.33 0.62

This table compares Battalion Oil and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Battalion Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00 Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Battalion Oil currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.05%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.73%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Battalion Oil on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

