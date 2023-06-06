Head to Head Review: Boqii (NYSE:BQ) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $187.15 million 0.15 -$20.25 million ($0.62) -2.98 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 6.00 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Boqii has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Boqii has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boqii and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -6.93% -32.37% -9.96% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boqii beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang on July 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

