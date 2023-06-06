Head-To-Head Review: Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) vs. ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZK International Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Crane NXT and ZK International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane NXT presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Crane NXT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and ZK International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.90 $401.10 million $6.50 8.21 ZK International Group $102.39 million 0.20 -$6.08 million N/A N/A

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

Summary

Crane NXT beats ZK International Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of stainless steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, valve, light industry machinery equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company was founded by Jian Cong Huang and Guo Lin Wang on May 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, China.

