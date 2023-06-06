Head to Head Review: Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) versus Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forza X1 and Conrad Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -5.31 Conrad Industries $193.86 million 0.32 -$17.43 million ($4.46) -2.77

This table compares Forza X1 and Conrad Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Forza X1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conrad Industries. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conrad Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12% Conrad Industries -10.76% -21.40% -15.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Forza X1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Forza X1 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

(Get Rating)

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About Conrad Industries

(Get Rating)

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design. The Repair and Conversions segment consists of work on an existing vessel. Conrad Industries was founded by John Parker Conrad in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.