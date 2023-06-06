Head-To-Head Review: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SoFi Technologies and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 1 5 6 0 2.42 CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.33%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.72 billion 3.98 -$320.41 million ($0.31) -23.39 CleanSpark $131.52 million 3.36 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -13.72% -4.70% -1.40% CleanSpark -93.39% -22.70% -20.28%

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

