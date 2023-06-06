Head-To-Head Survey: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 35.24% 82.96% 37.19%

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $8.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 44.05%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus price target of $88.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $10.71 billion 1.83 $3.91 billion $13.52 5.06

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services. The Specialty Plant Nutrients segment produces potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, and specialty blends. The Iodine and Derivatives segment manufactures iodine and iodine derivatives, which are used in a wide range of medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications. The Lithium and Derivatives segment covers lithium carbonate for electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. The Industrial Chemicals segment comprises industrial chemicals including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and boric acid. The Potassium segment produces potassium chloride and potassium sulfate. The Other Products and Services s

