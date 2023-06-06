Head to Head Survey: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Qorvo and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 14 7 0 2.22 Cirrus Logic 1 1 8 0 2.70

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $108.78, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Qorvo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.65 $103.15 million $0.92 104.24 Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.21 $176.70 million $3.07 24.97

This table compares Qorvo and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cirrus Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qorvo. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 2.89% 12.53% 7.35% Cirrus Logic 9.31% 18.07% 14.10%

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Qorvo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies RF and power management solutions for infrastructure, defense and aerospace, automotive power, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring multiple technologies such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company was formed following the merger of RF Micro Devices, founded in 1991, and TriQuint Semiconductor, incorporate

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

