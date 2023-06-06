Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

