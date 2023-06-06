Hercules Site Services Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:HERC)

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 36.18 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Hercules Site Services has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £22.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,675.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.45.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.