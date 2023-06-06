Hercules Site Services Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:HERC)

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hercules Site Services Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 36.18 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Hercules Site Services has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £22.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,675.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.45.
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
