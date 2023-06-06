Heritage Trust Co Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 175,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,621,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,824,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

