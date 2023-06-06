Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.