Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

