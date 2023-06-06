Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 115,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,065,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 177,677 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

