Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.