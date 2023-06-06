Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $187.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

