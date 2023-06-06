Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.28%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

