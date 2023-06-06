Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $169,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
