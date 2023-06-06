Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $197.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

