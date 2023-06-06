Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) will be posting its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hooker Furnishings

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.