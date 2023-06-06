Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $147.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.27. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.14.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 2,332.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 280,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 2,209.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 308,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 295,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

