IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $465.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

