ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $14.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,561,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 588,618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

