Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inogen worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Inogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.