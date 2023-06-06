Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,205,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $99.05 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

