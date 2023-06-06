Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 37,025 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

