Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

ADX opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.