Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,726 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 959,462 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

