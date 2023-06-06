Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

